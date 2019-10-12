Nikki Bella's younger brother was forced to go through her collection of ''a gazillion sex toys'' in order to find her birth certificate.

The 35-year-old retired wrestler has recalled the traumatic event, in which her brother, J.J. Garcia, offered to help her locate her birth certificate - which she needed for WWE-related reasons - only to stumble across a drawer containing the star's collection of sex toys.

Nikki told the story alongside her twin sister Brie Bella, during an appearance on 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh', where they revealed Nikki had called her brother and asked him to grab the document from the top drawer in her bedroom.

Brie said: ''He goes, this poor kid ... and he opens up her top drawer and he was like, 'She has to be kidding me.' Am I allowed to say sex toys? A gazillion sex toys! He called her and goes, 'Your birth certificate is in here?' ''

Nikki then gave more details on the situation, when she added: ''I totally forgot. Then when he said it, I was like, 'Oh yeah.' Because I was thinking that if anyone was ever to rob me, no one was going to dig under my sex toys to take my social security card and my birth certificate. I thought it was a great plan!''

And although J.J. was left traumatised, Nikki felt just as gross when she returned home, as she realised she would have to throw out her collection.

She said: ''I'm not gonna lie. When I got home and I remember opening my drawer, I was like, 'Ew. My brother has seen and touched these. I'm burning them.' ''

When Brie then chimed in, ''poor him'', Nikki retorted: ''Poor me and my vagina!''