Nikki Bella says her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev already has ''baby fever''.

The 'Total Bellas' star only announced her relationship with the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional was official earlier this month following several months of speculation, but she's now said he's already thinking about starting a family, and has been since they met as friends when she was paired with him on the dance competition in 2017.

Nikki said: ''When we [were] just friends and dancing [during their DWTS days], he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first. I remember he used to tell me, 'You just seem like you would be a mom one day. Like, it's so weird to think that you weren't.'

''At that point when we were dancing, I was like, 'No, I'm cool. I'm not going to be a mom. It's all good.' ''

And now that they're more than friends, 35-year-old Nikki has made sure to tell him they won't be having kids ''anywhere in the near future''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she added: ''I've heard about his baby fever forever, but I've told him, 'Look, I don't know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.' ''

Nikki confirmed the ''official'' start of her relationship with Artem this month, when she shared a clip of them dancing on their YouTube page to Rita Ora's hit track 'Let You Love Me'.

The wrestler - who recently retired from WWE - said: ''The main reason why we did this dance is ... I guess to ... tell everyone like. I guess that we're like, we're boyfriend and girlfriend. I did say it. Whatever.''

Nikki had previously insisted she is taking things slow with Artem.

She said: ''The one thing that I absolutely adore about Artem is I am not in a place to move fast or have something official and he's such an amazing man that he's willing to take things slow with me and we still have these amazing dates, but we don't have to have labels or titles and that's what attracts me so much to him.''