Nikki Bella admitted she had to relearn the ''highs and low of dating'' after her breakup from John Cena.

The 35-year-old reality star - who ended her romance with her former fiance just weeks before their planned wedding date last year - has reflected on the tough period in her life and how she has moved on since the split as she opened up about the most recent series of 'Total Bellas'.

Speaking in a teaser for the season finale, Nikki said: ''I definitely learned the highs and lows of dating again, oh my goodness - and I did it in front of the world. And I stayed fearless no matter what. That word 'fearless', I keep close to my heart.''

In a previous preview clip for the episode, Nikki had admitted that despite her efforts to move on from the split, she would be devastated to see the WWE star romancing someone else.

She told her twin sister Brie: ''No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it's going to kill me. I still have a long way to go, but honestly I'm ready for a new me.''

Since the scenes were shot, Nikki has been enjoying dates with a number of men including Artem Chigvinstev - whom she was paired with on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2017 - and Peter Kraus.

And recently, it was claimed 'Blockers' star John was ''happy'' to see her moving on from their break up.

A source said: ''John is happy that Nikki has moved on because the end of their relationship was extremely toxic. He has finally moved on as well and is in a good place.''

Meanwhile, Nikki recently claimed to still be close friends with wrestler and actor John, and said she was ''grateful'' to have him in her life.

She said: ''We're good ... as good as being apart can be. I've always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that. He's an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing.''