Nikki Bella regrets showcasing her break-up with John Cena on 'Total Bellas'.

The 36-year-old wrestler and 42-year-old actor and wrestler John announced last year that they had ended their engagement and split up after six years together and Nikki has admitted her regret that John didn't get to publicly share his feelings on the break-up.

She told Health magazine: ''The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John's] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided. I felt like that wasn't fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning.''

Nikki also revealed that John never asked to be paid for his time on 'Total Bellas' and said he was incredibly supportive during their relationship.

She explained: ''He was fully there to support me. I'll never forget his support and his love. That's what made me sad. I don't want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn't get to see John anymore.''

And Nikki's twin sister Brie revealed she thought the split was a mistake.

She said: ''I thought she made a big mistake! ''I did, for a long time because they were just such a lovely couple, and I thought they were such a perfect match. Because I'm married, I felt like there are ups and downs in relationships, and you work on things - you don't just give up. But then, after the breakup, I started seeing that they both wanted different things. So then I approved of the breakup.''

Nikki is currently dating Artem Chigvintsev and said: ''In past relationships, I feel like I was always trying to be perfect and was walking on eggshells because I didn't want to upset that other person or make them leave me. Artem is the first person I've been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he's going to leave me for it. We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy. He's also the first person I've communicated everything I feel with. Brie was saying I'm almost too honest with him. But I'd rather him know everything.''