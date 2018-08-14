Nikki Bella will ''always cherish'' the memory of Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, after he passed away this week.

The WWE legend - who was part of the iconic Hard Foundation tag team with brother-in-law Bret 'The Hitman' Hart - passed away on Monday (13.08.18) at the age of 63, and now fellow wrestling star Nikki has posted a touching tribute on Instagram in which she vowed to ''continue'' the icon's ''legacy''.

Alongside a series of pictures of Jim, Nikki wrote: ''You know, I can sum it up for the Hart Foundation: We're gonna get hungry, and we're gonna forget our manners. Hahahaha.'' RIP Jim ''The Anvil'' Neidhart. Your legacy will continue. Your talent and personality will never be forgotten. And your amazing support of so many of us WWE Superstars will always be cherished. Thank you for helping @thebriebella and I from day one. Has meant so much to us. (sic)''

The 34-year-old wrestling pro also reached out to her 'Total Divas' co-star and Jim's daughter Natalya Neidhart, as she said she would be ''here for'' her and her family during this tough time.

She added: ''Love you @natbynature more than words. You're the definition of strength. We all are here for you, your mom, your sisters, @tjwilson711, @brethitmanhart and the rest of your family. Love you all so so much. (sic)''

Previously, Natalya had posted her own tribute on social media.

The 36-year-old wrestler wrote: ''I can't put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad. He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family.

''My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person. There was no one like him! We are going to hold all of the moments we had with him close to our hearts forever and never let them go.''