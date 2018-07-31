Nikki Bella has ''officially'' split from John Cena.

The 'Total Bellas' star has confirmed she has parted ways from the professional wrestler for good after they tried to work on their romance.

She told People in a statement: ''After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me.''

The news may come as a shock to her fans as Nikki previously insisted she is just friends with John but didn't rule out a future for them.

She shared: ''Right now, we're just friends. We're working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn't realise how strong I had it.

''It's giving us this time in life to see what we really want for the future. I know for some people, because of the media or what they read on social media, they look at this as a very negative thing, but ... I don't want to be someone who gets a divorce, or who has kids and gets a divorce. I truly want to walk down that aisle, I want to give my vows and I want this to be one time. I'm beyond grateful that I have this amazing man, who is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues and helping me become just an even better person, and even stronger.''