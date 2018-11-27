Nikki Bella has no plans to reunite with John Cena, despite posting a romantic photo of them last week.

The 'Total Bellas' star fuelled speculation she was back with her former fiance on Thanksgiving (22.11.18) when she shared a photo of them cuddling in a hot tub and watching the sunset on her Instagram account, but insiders told TMZ she was simply ''reminiscing'' and ''reflecting'' on the previous 12 months.

Sources claimed Nikki was looking back on what she was thankful for and the 'Blockers' actor - whose photo appeared in one of a selection of various people in her life - was a part of that, despite them ending their relationship just weeks before they were due to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old wrestler recently admitted she isn't ''ready'' to date again because she's still trying to ''heal'' following the end of her relationship with the 41-year-old hunk.

She said last month: ''It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, 'When are you having kids?' and it's like, 'I just got married.' I feel like it's the same thing. When you become single, it's like, 'Oh, are you dating?!' Honestly, I'm so not interested. I'm just not ready yet. I'm trying to heal, and I'm not healed yet.''

And the brunette beauty has found it hard processing the break-up because she's in the public eye.

She said: ''It's extremely difficult. I get text messages all of the time whether or not I am okay, or hey, my friend saw this headline and wanted to know if it was true; it's non-stop, and it is definitely hard, but that is why with Total Bellas me and Brie are such an open book whether you like it or not, but we know how many people are going to sit on that couch and relate to us because some of them are going through the same stuff.''