Nikki Bella has met Artem Chigvintsev's parents.

The couple are incredibly happy with each other and made a big step in their relationship when the wrestler met the dancer's mom and dad.

Speaking on her podcast, she said: ''I met Artem's parents. First of all, it was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother - so, he was so nervous and excited and emotional. It started to make me feel all these things. But, I'm not gonna lie, I was really nervous. It was really cute because they all got really emotional when they saw each other and they cried. They don't know English. I don't know Russian, but somehow we made it work. I loved it, they're the sweetest people in the world ... It's crazy when you're put in the situation where you have a language barrier and you're forced to communicate without speaking.''

And Artem has revealed the meeting went ''really well''.

He told People magazine: ''It went really well. My parents love Nicole. It's been a great reunion ... They've been able to finally meet her in person, her to be able to see them, it was kind of a dream come true.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously admitted she can ''fully live in her truth'' with Artem because he allows her to completely be herself.

She said: ''I get to just be me. It's kind of like my soul gets to have no filter, no makeup. Like, I fully live in my truth with him. There's no walking on eggshells. And it's amazing because I never have that fear of, 'Is he not gonna like me because I'm this?' or 'Am I afraid to say this thing?' He just loves every part of me. And it makes me feel beautiful, but not just on the outside, so much on the inside.''