Nikki Bella is ''speechless'' after John Cena admitted he still wants to marry her and start a family with her, just weeks after they split.

The 41-year-old wrestler and actor admitted this week that he still loves his former fiancée, whom he split with last month, and wants to start a family with her despite previously claiming he would never want to be a father.

And now, fellow wrestler Nikki has responded to his comments, saying she's amazed by his words, but still wants to take time to think things through so that neither of them have any ''regrets''.

Speaking to 'Extra', the 34-year-old star said: ''I'm speechless. That's crazy. I have hope ... I'm at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me.

''I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it's together or separate and I just don't want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like 'I did this for you' or 'you did this for me,' so I think it's okay in relationships to take that moment.''

During an appearance on the 'Today' show on Monday (14.05.18), the 'Blockers' star made the heartfelt admission in which he revealed he still hopes for a future with the 'Total Bellas' star.

He said: ''I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole.

''There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended. There's been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public, and everyone's been like, 'Oh John Cena's enjoying the single life.' No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks.

''I am in my house alone surrounded by these emotionally strong memories. And everyday from 6 to 9 I get out of the house and talk to strangers as social interaction.

''I don't want anybody else. I love Nicole and I'm really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place.''

John had previously spoken about his decision not to have children, and on her reality show, Nikki had said she was struggling with the idea of never being a mother, following the birth of her niece Birdie.

She said: ''I was like 100 percent okay not being a mom but Birdie just gets cuter by the day. [I tried to bring it up again and he said] absolutely not.''