Nikki Bella believes her former fiancé John Cena is her ''Mr. Right''.

The 34-year-old professional wrestler called off her engagement to the fellow wrestler and actor last month just weeks before their wedding, but following a string of public love confessions from John, Nikki has revealed she still has hope that the pair will reconcile in the future.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''Only time can tell. I definitely do [think we will get married]. I think he's Mr. Right. He's Prince Charming. He's an amazing man. I hope that our paths do come back together and I think they will.''

Earlier this week, 'Blockers' star John spoke on the 'Today' show about his desire to wed Nikki and start a family with her, and when the 'Total Bellas' star said she was ''shocked'' by the confession, John returned to the show the following day to say he had no regrets over his public declaration.

Nikki - who is the twin sister of fellow wrestler Brie Bella - then announced she hasn't ruled out a reconciliation between the pair, but wants to be absolutely sure of her feelings if and when she walks down the aisle.

She said: ''Before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just don't want to be hesitant. I don't want to be regretful. I think when you sacrifice for so long, it's like, you can give so much and then you kind of get tired of giving. And then someone wants to give it back and you just already feel exhausted. I definitely have hope for the future, I really do.''

John's desire to start a family with Nikki came as a shock to the star, as he had previously been vocal about not wanting children - something which had caused a rift in their relationship.

The 41-year-old hunk said: ''I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.''