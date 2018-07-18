Nikki Bella felt she and John Cena had ''grown apart'' shortly before they were due to get married.

The 34-year-old professional wrestler and the 'Blockers' star were due to tie the knot in May but cancelled their engagement just weeks before their big day, and in a new clip for Nikki's reality show 'Total Bellas' - which was filmed before their split - the star admits she doesn't feel as close to John as she used to.

Speaking to the camera, she reveals: ''I feel like I'm continuing to grow more apart from John, and I should be growing closer to him.''

In the clip, Nikki can be seen enjoying tea with her closest girlfriends during her Parisian bachelorette getaway, when she confesses the doubts she's been having about her impending wedding.

She tells her friends, including twin sister Brie Bella: ''Every little part of this wedding, it's like, it's going back.''

But one friend attempts to reassure her as she adds: ''But you're finally telling people what you want. And that's the best part.''

Despite having her reservations about the wedding, Nikki admits to the camera that she doesn't want to tell her friends exactly how she feels, as she didn't want to ''ruin'' their weekend away.

She adds in the teaser for Sunday's (22.07.18) episode: ''I don't want to ruin anyone's weekend and they're all here for me, so even though I'm feeling all these emotions, I just think I want to keep this to myself for a bit longer. As long as I can, at least.''

Nikki broke off her engagement with fellow wrestler John, 41, over their differing views about having children, but since their split John has said he would love nothing more than to patch up his relationship with Nikki and father her future children.

The pair are not yet back together, but Nikki has claimed she just needs ''time'' to herself before she considers giving John another shot.