Nikki Bella isn't ready to make Artem Chigvintsev her boyfriend.

The 'Total Bellas' star has praised the dancer for being an ''amazing cook and amazing lover'' but she isn't ready to make it official.

Speaking the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, she said: ''He's an amazing cook. He's an amazing lover ... Oh yeah, was that TMI? He does work around the house, so it's really nice.''

And when Brie asked if that means he's her boyfriend, she insisted: ''No ... Because I'm not ready for it.''

And Nikki has slammed the double standards for women who want to share the ''fun'' times they are having with different men on social media.

She added: ''I feel like, for women in my situation who date and have fun, when we want to get our Carrie and Samantha on and showcase it on our platforms, people automatically assume that we're official.

''Sometimes I feel like there's a double standard for women when they want to date let's say, multiple people, we have these rules that we can't post them on social, but, like, why not? When you're non-exclusive why can't they showcase all those moments without having labels put on them or being called names like 'slut' and all that different stuff. I feel like when guys do it they get high fives.''

Nikki had recently revealed she is ''having a lot of fun'' with her dating life, following her split from former fiancée John Cena last year.

She said: ''I'm having a lot of fun in my dating life. And I'm just kind of having fun just kind of ... I don't want to say playing the field but just kind of having different experiences. I'm not looking to be serious with anyone right now. I'm just looking to have fun. So I'm just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot. It's only been a few.''