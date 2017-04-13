Nikki Bella is ''still on cloud nine'' after John Cena popped the question.

Her 'Total Divas' co-star and close pal Natalya has revealed she has been receiving hourly texts about the wedding from the 33-year-old professional wrestler.

Natalya told People Now: ''Nikki's still on cloud nine. I get texts hourly about it.''

Nikki and John have made the decision to not have children and the WWE star insists she is ''okay'' with not being a mother.

She explained previously: ''I have come to that decision of being okay with it that I won't be a mom. Now I get to be a bride and a wife, and I'm good with that ... John says it's selfish but he knows that with his schedule he couldn't be an incredible father and that's why he chooses not to have kids and I actually respect that because that would be very hard to raise a kid on my own and the dad to always be gone and not see that kid ...

''When I see him with all the Make-a-Wish kids, I'm like, 'Gosh, this man would be the most incredible father ever.' He just loves those kids and he has such a big heart for them. And I see him with his nieces and I see him with my cousin's kids, and I know, I know that he would be an amazing dad but I guess that's what makes him amazing about his decision.''

The pair got engaged at WrestleMania 33 earlier this month when John got down on one knee after he and his long-term girlfriend defeated The Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag team match at the sporting spectacular.

He told her: ''I said, do you know one day I'm gonna marry you? You said yes. I just need you to say yes one more time.''