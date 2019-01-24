Nikki Bella is ''having a lot of fun'' with her dating life.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler split with her former fiancée John Cena last year just weeks before they were due to tie the knot, and has said that whilst she is back on the dating scene, she's not looking for anything ''serious'' as she's enjoying having ''different experiences''.

She said: ''I'm having a lot of fun in my dating life. And I'm just kind of having fun just kind of ... I don't want to say playing the field but just kind of having different experiences.

''I'm not looking to be serious with anyone right now. I'm just looking to have fun. So I'm just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot. It's only been a few.''

Recently, the 'Total Bellas' star was linked to 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev after they were spotted on a date together, but Nikki insisted the romantic trip wasn't the start of a serious relationship.

Speaking to Access Live, she added: ''We had amazing chemistry. I moved to LA, so it was natural. Artem had asked me to the Farmers Market. But paparazzi kinda killed it so I was like, 'Okay, I am out of here.'''

Meanwhile, Nikki might not be single for long, as she recently confessed she'd like to keep seeing former 'Bachelorette' contestant Peter Kraus, after they enjoyed ''one date'' - which was filmed for 'Total Bellas' - together back in October.

She said: ''It's just been one date so far. It was in the fall and he was so sweet. One, he's so handsome - even Brie's husband [Daniel Bryan] was freaking out for him. And he was so sweet and I would totally go out again, especially, I want to try it without cameras. It was like 10 people staring at me. I totally would go out [with him] again.''