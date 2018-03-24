Nikki Bella is being ''super secretive'' about her plans for her upcoming wedding to John Cena.

The 34-year-old WWE star and John, 40, have been engaged since April last year, but he's already been sworn to secrecy about the specifics of their big day.

He shared: ''She is like super secretive when it comes to details. I know a lot. I know a lot and it's going well.

''But if I say anything, there will be a lightning bolt that comes from somewhere and that'll be the end of me. So, I can say it's going very well.''

John has turned his attention towards his acting career over recent years, having first achieved world-wide fame on the back of his appearances in the WWE.

And he's admitted that his jam-packed schedule has made it increasingly difficult to spend quality time with his fiancee.

Speaking to E! News, John confessed: ''Relationships are hard.

''I think we are where we are because we tackle a lot of tough stuff head on.

''We have a lot of tough moments and a lot of hard and difficult conversations, but I wouldn't change it for anything. I love the girl and I can't live without her.''

Meanwhile, John recently admitted he's taken to warning Nikki when he appears naked in a movie.

The hunky star revealed he runs his nude scenes by Nikki after she was less than impressed when he stripped down in 'Trainwreck'.

John - who also appears nude in new movie 'Blockers' - said: ''For the 'Trainwreck' one, I did not. I was just like, 'it'll be fine'. I was wrong. So that was a problem, and that ended up being a tough discussion.

''Now we review all of the material that is thrown in my direction and we come to the conclusion that it will be OK.''