Nikki Bella insists she isn't in a relationship with Artem Chigvinstev.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler went on ''a few dates'' with the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional - whom she was paired with when she appeared on the show in 2017 - but has claimed she isn't exclusively seeing anyone, as she's having fun ''dating around''.

She said: ''I went on a few dates ... and the one thing being a new LA girl that I forget is like, even at the farmers' markets, there's paparazzi. Honestly, it's been a few dates. It's been fun, but I'm just dating around.''

The 'Total Bellas' star is playing the field after splitting from former fiancé John Cena just weeks before their wedding last year, but has said she'll never find herself on any dating apps.

She added: ''I want someone to know the person before I go on the date so I'm not like going on a date with a serial killer. I will not ever go on Tinder! I'm sorry.''

And despite having split from fellow wrestler and actor John, Nikki says she's still ''friendly'' with her former flame, and would run any future boyfriends past him first to give him a ''heads up''.

Speaking to Daily Pop, she said: ''He and I are friendly. I have given him the heads up on everything because I have so much respect for him. So I told him like, 'Hey! I'm going on a date with this guy, just want you to know.'

''I love him, I have respect for him - he's just such a good friend of mine.''

Nikki's comments come after sources previously claimed she and Artem had been ''spending time together for a long time''.

A source said: ''They've been spending time together for a long time, but it's nothing serious right now. They have a strong attraction to each other, but they're just having fun. They're both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.''