Nikki Bella is convinced her baby will be a dancer.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and she is already convinced the tot will follow in its father's footsteps and become a dancer, because it has such ''long dancer legs'' and is ''so strong''.

Speaking about a recent scan she went to, Nikki said: ''I am a little over 16 weeks, and Artem and I got to see our baby two days ago. Oh my goodness you guys, our baby - I mean, I know everyone feels this way, which you should - is so cute. And like, babies are already getting personalities. Our baby was flexing for us, and then you get so proud. I'm going to brag, our doctor was like 'I can't believe the fat already around the arm', and like, our baby already looks so jacked, like so strong.

''The legs keep pushing against my uterus, and they look like long dancer legs. I feel like our baby, every time I stare at it, I'm like, 'This is Artem's mini'. It really loves to move its arms so fast, it's crazy.''

Nikki's twin sister Brie is also expecting her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan - with whom she already has two-year-old daughter Birdie - and says she has begun feeling her baby move.

Speaking on the latest episode of their 'Bellas Podcast', Brie added: ''Birdie was a big time leg mover. She was big time always moving the legs. But it is something special and I'm 18 weeks but this week Brian and I get to see our baby. I've been in LA a lot for a lot of great stuff, but I missed an appointment.

''Something that's new for me, is I'm starting to feel the baby move, which is crazy. It's nothing strong, obviously, I'm only 18 weeks, but it is definitely that flutter and those long ... it almost feels like a gas bubble.''