Nikki Bella feels she can be herself around Artem Chigvinstev.

The 'Total Bellas' star is thrilled to have her fiancé in her life and admits she loves how she can be ''crazy'' around him and knows he still loves her.

She shared: ''After such a public breakup, I was scarred. So, at first, I was timid to film this relationship. But Artem is our newest cast member. What's different is that I know where we are at with one another. Artem is the first person I've been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he's going to leave me for it. We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy.''

The 36-year-old wrestler admits the 'Dancing With The Stars' professional is the ''sweetest soul'' and she says he just has this special ''aura''.

Speaking to Health magazine, she added: ''He's the sweetest soul you'll ever meet. Everyone will tell you how relaxed they feel around him. It's his aura. I need that because I am a firecracker - he's my zen!''

Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev announced their engagement on Instagram on Friday (03.01.20) but they have been engaged since November.

Sharing an image of herself and Artem with her engagement ring on display, Nikki wrote: ''Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year! (sic)''