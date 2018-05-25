Nikki Bella has ''massive baby fever''.

The 'Total Divas' star can't wait to start her own family, despite recently calling time on her engagement to fellow wrestler John Cena.

She told People Now: ''I have massive baby fever. I need to save my money, because I want a night nurse and I want a nanny. So I have my own savings account now.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously insisted she is hopeful that she can ''work it out'' with John and they can get back together one day once she has ''found'' herself.

She shared: ''John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life. I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope ... I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy. Hopefully that's together, maybe it's not. Right now I'm just focusing on me. I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find myself.''

Nikki had confessed tht she was ''speechless'' after John admitted he still wants to marry her and start a family with her, just weeks after they split.

She shared at the time: ''I'm speechless. That's crazy. I have hope ... I'm at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me. I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it's together or separate and I just don't want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like 'I did this for you' or 'you did this for me,' so I think it's okay in relationships to take that moment.''