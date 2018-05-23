Nikki Bella has kept her wedding dress in the hope she will marry John Cena one day.

The 'Total Divas' star decided to go her separate ways from her fiance recently but she is pretty convinced that they will end up back together again in the future and go ahead with their wedding.

She said: ''I kept it because, honestly, I think that John and I will probably end up together. He is my best friend and I love him.''

The 34-year-old professional wrestler decided to end the pair's engagement just weeks before the wedding as she didn't want to walk down the aisle with ''hesitation or regret''.

She added to Life & Style Weekly magazine: ''If it doesn't feel right, if there is any type of hesitation, you have to figure it out and .... not be afraid. I just didn't want to walk down that aisle and give those vows and have hesitation or have regret.

''The day I give those vows, I truly want to be with that person until death do us part, and I have that hope for John and I. I really do. But right now I just have to deal with the issues that gave me cold feet. I'm just in a period of my life that I really need to work on me. A healthy me is a healthy us.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously insisted she just needs ''time'' before getting back with John.

She shared: ''Time. It's going to take time. So, honestly, only time can tell. John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot. We are best friends and, right now, we're both giving each other time separately and maybe there's hope that we reunite in the future.''