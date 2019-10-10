Nikki Bella has an ''amazing sex life'' with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.

The 35-year-old retired wrestler has admitted she and her professional dancer partner Artem - whom she first met when she was partnered with him during the 2017 series of 'Dancing with the Stars', but didn't begin dating until after her 2018 break-up with John Cena - have sex regularly, as she says being with a dancer is ''the best'' when it comes to the bedroom.

During an episode of her and twin sister Brie Bella's eponymous podcast - which Artem was a guest on - she responded to a fan who asked how often the pair ''get freaky'' with each other, and said: ''Artem, should I have you answer this? Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya. Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it. If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that.''

The 'Total Bellas' star also recalled a time she and Artem went two weeks without having sex, and added: ''It kind of made me like angry like you know how you get hangry?''

For Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan, sex isn't a regular occurrence, as they have their two-year-old daughter Birdie to contend with.

Brie said: ''You know what mom life is like? A kid making noise, waking you up when you're making out and getting right there.''

And Nikki then joked the impact to her sex life is the reason she's yet to have children of her own.

She teased: ''Well that's why I'm not a mum, so I can feed my hunger. He just moves those hips and he'll even do it naked. I'm sorry - I have to tell 'em.''

Nikki has been dating Artem for almost a year, after splitting from fiancé John Cena in April 2018, just weeks before their wedding date.