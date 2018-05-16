Nikki Bella says she started to have doubts about marrying John Cena when the pair were planning their wedding.

The couple called off their nuptials in April, just a few weeks before they were due to tie the knot, and now Nikki, 34, has admitted that once she began to have doubts about the relationship she felt it was only fair to John, 41, to not go ahead with the ceremony.

In an interview on the 'Today' show, she said: ''I think that a lot of us that through the wedding planning process are forced to face all these issues we have just hiding deep down inside. I just know that a healthy me would be a healthy us, and I do have hope for a future, but I know right now I need to work on me.''

Nikki still loves fellow WWE Superstar John and hasn't ruled out a reconciliation between the pair, especially after the grappling icon publicly told the world she is still the woman he wants to be his wife.

She said: ''Before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just don't want to be hesitant. I don't want to be regretful. I think when you sacrifice for so long, it's like, you can give so much and then you kind of get tired of giving. And then someone wants to give it back and you just already feel exhausted. I definitely have hope for the future, I really do.''

Earlier this week, John made his own appearance on the 'Today' show and professed his love for the 'Total Bellas' star - whose sister Brie Bella is also a WWE Superstar and is married to fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan.

He said: ''I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.''