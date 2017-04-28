Nikki Bella was ''so happy'' when John Cena proposed that she forgot part of it.

The 'Total Divas' star was thrilled when her fiancé got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage at Wrestlemania but John has revealed he had to remind her what happened because it was so overwhelming that she ''couldn't process it all'' at the time.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''I just wanna make sure that it's a good day. We've made our lives very public and I think the world knows that it's been a lot to just get to that proposal moment. I want [Nikki] to be as happy as she was at that moment.

''I had to retell her things that I told her on that day because she was so happy. She couldn't process it all. As long as we have that happiness on that day, I think I'm good.''

Despite the pair only getting engaged a few weeks ago, Nikki already has a vision of how she'd like her big day to be.

She shared previously: ''I want like, [a] medium [wedding]. I envision, like, a 150 people, 'cause I still want to keep it very private and intimate, and my side of the family makes it like 150. I want black tie. I just love the elegance of black tie, and depending on what season we get married, [there] will be, like, florals. Like, I'm going to have a lot of florals, so I don't know how much they'll cost, but I hear they cost a lot. But I don't care. I want it to be drenched with flowers.''

John had been planning to pop the question for a year and a half and even asked the brunette beauty to marry him in 2016 but did it while she was dozing off from anaesthetic so she couldn't remember the occasion.

He said in the ring: ''I said, do you know, one day I'm gonna marry you? You said, yes. I just need you to say yes one more time.''