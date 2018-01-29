Nikki Bella gets ''so busy'' sometimes that she forgets about her wedding.

The 'Total Divas' star is ''really excited'' about marrying John Cena but admits that life can get in the way from time to time that she forgets how truly ''special'' it is that she can plan her big day.

She said: ''It's made me so excited to marry the man of my dreams, to plan a wedding and to pick out save the dates and our wedding list and where people are going to sit and bachelorette party. I feel like sometimes I get so busy, I forget how special this is and how long it took me to get here.''

Nikki's twin sister Brie organised for stylists to bring some wedding dress ideas to her 'Dancing With The Stars' rehearsals so the bride to be could try them on.

Brie shared: ''I was like you know what, Nicole doesn't have time to try on wedding dresses so why don't I bring the wedding dresses to her.''

Whilst Nikki added: The fact that Brie went out and got a stylist to have them bring in all these wedding dresses ... what it shows me more than anything is how excited my family is to bring John into our family.''

And Brie was so pleased to see her sister's face light up when she tried them on.

In a preview clip from the season finale of Total Divas, she shared: ''When my sister puts on the wedding dress, it's that look when she got engaged. That little girl inside that's like, 'Yay I get to plan a wedding.'''