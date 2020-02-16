Nikki Bella is ''feeling so much better'' after pushing through the worst of her morning sickness as she expects her first child with Artem Chigvintsev.
Nikki Bella is ''feeling so much better'' after pushing through the worst of her morning sickness.
The 36-year-old retired WWE star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and whilst she had a difficult first trimester, she's now feeling much better after hitting the 15 week mark this week.
In a video shared to her Instagram Story in which she displayed her growing bump, Nikki told her fans: ''Thursday I turned 15 weeks. I should say we, I feel like I leave Artem out of this a lot. We turned 15 weeks, look at that, my baby. It's always so hard to do this in a selfie video and I'm trying to take selfies in the mirror and it all gets really hard.
''But I am very excited. I've been feeling so much better. Definitely beginning of the week, I definitely was run down and starting to feel sick again, but I got an IV and I have to say, prescribed by my doctors so if you guys do IVs and your pregnant, go through your doctor first. It really helped me a lot.''
The 'Total Bellas' star also spoke about her recent Valentine's Day plans with Artem, as she confessed that both she and her twin sister Brie Bella - who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan - kept things low-key.
She added: ''Brie and I finally rested last night, we did not do Valentine's Day dinner, we were all in bed at like 7:30. But yeah I am feeling so much better, and I want to start training a lot again. I have not been training and I see it in my legs which is fine, a little bit in my arms, but I am finally starting to get on that. 15 weeks! Yay!''
Meanwhile, Nikki and Brie - whose due dates are just weeks apart - revealed their pregnancy news at the same time last month, and admitted it came as a ''shock'' to both of them.
Brie said: ''Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!''
And Nikki added: ''[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...