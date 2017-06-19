Nikki Bella is ''enjoying being engaged.''

The 'Total Divas' star was thrilled when her fiancé John Cena got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage at Wrestlemania earlier this year, and has admitted she hasn't started to plan her big day yet as she's still ''so shocked'' that John actually popped the question.

She said: ''I'm still on cloud nine. Everyone's asking me about wedding plans like have I set a date? And I think I'm just so shocked still that he proposed. I'm just enjoying being engaged, I'm just soaking it in.''

But the 33-year-old professional wrestler joked she would be tying the knot with fellow wrestler John - whom she started dating in 2012 - within the year, as he ''might run off'' if she keeps him waiting.

She added: ''I can't wait too long, or he might run off! I gotta lock him in, you know?''

When the pair do eventually get married, the ceremony won't be overly fancy, as Nikki wants to keep the event ''super intimate''.

She told E! News at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (18.06.17): ''I think we're just going to keep it super intimate, just family and friends.

The news comes after Nikki previously claimed she wanted a ''medium'' sized wedding ''drenched with flowers''.

She said: ''I want like, [a] medium [wedding]. I envision, like, a 150 people, 'cause I still want to keep it very private and intimate, and my side of the family makes it like 150. I want black tie. I just love the elegance of black tie, and depending on what season we get married, [there] will be, like, florals. Like, I'm going to have a lot of florals, so I don't know how much they'll cost, but I hear they cost a lot. But I don't care. I want it to be drenched with flowers.''