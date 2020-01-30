Nikki Bella didn't think she'd be able to have children.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler revealed this week she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and has said she was shocked when she learned she was pregnant, because she had been planning on starting the process of freezing her eggs.

She told People magazine: ''We both had [to] digest. It took us both a good week. We both were shocked. Artem was immediately so happy - it was really cute. Scared, but I can't believe this because it's not like we were trying or, 'Hey, we're married, let's have a baby.' That wasn't it at all. I didn't think I could get pregnant. [I thought] that I'd have to have help, so I was in the process of going to freeze my eggs.''

The 'Total Bellas' star is due to give birth within a few days of her twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant with her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

Earlier this week, the twins revealed the happy news in a joint pregnancy announcement.

Brie - who has two-year-old Birdie with Daniel - said: ''Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!''

Whilst Nikki added: ''[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it.''

Nikki also explained that whilst her morning sickness has been getting her down, she ''can't believe'' she's going to be a mother.

The 'Total Bellas' star said: ''Even though I feel really sick, [I] can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon. I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing! It's something I've dreamed of my whole life.''