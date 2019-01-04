Nikki Bella is dating Artem Chigvinstev.

The 'Total Bellas' star and her 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancing partner - who she met during her appearance on the show in 2017 - have reportedly been spending a lot of time together but things are not ''serious'' at the moment.

A source told People magazine: ''They've been spending time together for a long time, but it's nothing serious right now. They have a strong attraction to each other, but they're just having fun. They're both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.''

Back in October, the 35-year-old wrestler recently admitted she isn't ''ready'' to date again because she's still trying to ''heal'' following the end of her relationship with John Cena.

She said: ''It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, 'When are you having kids?' and it's like, 'I just got married.' I feel like it's the same thing. When you become single, it's like, 'Oh, are you dating?!' Honestly, I'm so not interested. I'm just not ready yet. I'm trying to heal, and I'm not healed yet.''

And Bella has found it hard processing the break-up because she's in the public eye.

She added: ''It's extremely difficult. I get text messages all of the time whether or not I am okay, or hey, my friend saw this headline and wanted to know if it was true; it's non-stop, and it is definitely hard, but that is why with Total Bellas me and Brie are such an open book whether you like it or not, but we know how many people are going to sit on that couch and relate to us because some of them are going through the same stuff.''