Nikki Bella ''couldn't imagine bedtime without'' her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler wants the 'Dancing with the Stars' dancer to move in with her once construction has finished on her home in Arizona, as she doesn't want to spend another night without Artem by her side.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming season of 'Total Bellas', Nikki - who is currently expecting her first child with Artem - says: ''Our plan is that when I move to Arizona, well, I was hoping that maybe once it's done being built, Artem will be coming with me.''

And when Artem asks if that's his official invitation to move in with her, Nikki responds: ''Yes. Of course, Artem, I want you to move into my house. I couldn't imagine bedtime without you!''

The dancer then gets up to give Nikki a kiss, and says: ''Yes, my answer is yes!''

Although Nikki and Artem, 37, are thrilled to be starting the next chapter of their lives together, Nikki's twin sister Brie - who is also pregnant with her second child with husband Daniel Bryan - has some reservations about the idea.

In the preview clip, she says: ''I've always wanted my sister to just have a place that she could call her own. Not that I don't want her to share it with Artem, but I want her to feel it for herself and feel like 'this is mine.' ''

The sweet clip comes after Nikki took to Instagram over the weekend to express how excited she is for fans to see the special bond she has with Artem in the upcoming series of her E! reality show.

She wrote: ''This Thursday you all get to finally watch & see more behind the photos, the dancing, & the stories of this love, this roller coaster ride I have had with @theartemc on #totalbellas

''They say love conquers all...and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren't real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God's gift, his answered prayer. You never know when He will answer it, when it will come, it's never the timing we desire, or atleast we don't think it is. (sic)''