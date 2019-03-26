Nikki Bella would be open to returning to WWE in the future.

The 35-year-old wrestler and reality star announced her retirement from the industry this week as she claimed she felt ''too old'' to keep up with the extensive travel and began to find her career path ''really tough''.

But according to TMZ, sources say there's no bad blood between Nikki and WWE bosses, as there's even a chance she could return to the ring in the future.

A source told the publication: ''She still loves wrestling, still loves the WWE and would be down to make cameos in the future - as long as the timing is right.''

The 'Total Bellas' star made her retirement decision after a recent trip overseas was particularly rough on her body, and said this week she wanted to step back to focus on other business ventures.

She said: ''[The tour] was good but I just feel like I'm too old for that travel.

''The travel was really, really rough. So, I realised, I was like, why am I doing this? I don't feel good. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, like I can say it fully.''

The two-time WWE Divas champion has had a successful 12-year career in the ring, however Nikki is looking to focus on future endeavours like her successful fashion line, and her much-anticipated 'The Bellas Podcast', which is launching on Wednesday (27.03.19).

Meanwhile, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella - who makes up the second half of iconic wrestling duo The Bella Twins - also previously announced she was retiring from wrestling following her bout against Ronda Rousey at WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event 'Evolution' in October.

Brie claimed she wanted to spend more time with her 22-month-old daughter Birdie - whom she has with her husband Daniel Bryan - as her family plans to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to escape the limelight.

She said: ''So I decided after Evolution, I'm gonna be fully retired. Fully done and that Bryan and I are looking for a house in Phoenix because we're moving back ... Birdie is truly number one.''