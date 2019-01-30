Nikki Bella has slammed critics who assume her ''chemistry'' with good friend Artem Chigvintsev must be ''romantic''.

The 36-year-old professional wrestler became close with the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional when she was paired with him during her time on the show in 2017, and after they were spotted at a farmer's market together recently, rumours have surfaced that they could be dating.

But Nikki - who has denied the rumours, insisting she's still single and ''having fun'' with her dating life - says their close bond doesn't have to be romantic just because they're the opposite sex.

In a preview clip for Sunday's (03.02.19) episode of 'Total Bellas', Nikki's twin sister Brie brings up the rumours when Nikki says she wants to enlist Artem's help with choreographing a dance for their mother, Kathy Colace.

Bella says: ''Yeah, I don't know if I would use him. I just think, how you guys' chemistry was, it would cause rumours.''

To which Nikki hit back: ''Chemistry is not just romantic. I have amazing chemistry with people in the ring, people don't call me a lesbian.''

And later on in the clip, Brie asks Nikki if she's concerned about dating rumours, which the star - who was formerly engaged to John Cena before the pair split weeks before their planned wedding date last spring - denies.

She adds: ''I just think that's crazy. I grew a huge passion for dancing, that's my dancing pro that I'm so comfortable with dancing, he became one of my good friends.

''It just sucks because I'm in a situation where I feel like everyone's constantly telling me how to live my life.''

The special promotional clip comes after Nikki recently said her trip to a farmer's market with Artem wasn't the start of a serious relationship.

She said: ''We had amazing chemistry. I moved to LA, so it was natural. Artem had asked me to the Farmers Market. But paparazzi kinda killed it so I was like, 'Okay, I am out of here.'''