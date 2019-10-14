Nikki Bella can ''fully live [her] truth'' with Artem Chigvintsev.

The 35-year-old retired wrestler has been romancing the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional for almost a year, and has said she couldn't be happier with her beau, because he allows her to completely be herself.

She said: ''I get to just be me. It's kind of like my soul gets to have no filter, no makeup. Like, I fully live in my truth with him.

''There's no walking on eggshells. And it's amazing because I never have that fear of, 'Is he not gonna like me because I'm this?' or 'Am I afraid to say this thing?'

''He just loves every part of me. And it makes me feel beautiful, but not just on the outside, so much on the inside.''

And when she's not gushing over her boyfriend - whom she first met when they were paired together on 'DWTS' in 2017 - the 'Total Bellas' star says she finds inspiration in her twin sister Brie Bella.

She added: ''It's like being Batman and Superman. Brie and I, we are just this duo. And the days that I feel down, my sister is there to bring me up and help me rise up and vice versa. Honestly, I feel like I couldn't break as many barriers or do what I've done in my career without her. It's awesome because any door we go knock on, we get to actually slam it down because we have each other.''

Nikki also admires Brie for being able to balance her career with motherhood - something which she also praises Serena Williams, who is another of her inspirations.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''They are beyond superheroes in their industry. They are such game-changers. What Serena Williams has done for tennis and for women, and on top of that, for moms, is just amazing.''