Nikki Bella has bought a home in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler has splashed out on a bachelorette pad in the City of Angels after moving her stuff out of her ex John Cena's home.

Speaking on her show 'Total Bellas', she said: ''I'm just on such a high of getting the house that I wanted. It starts something new for me. It's like the foundation of this new journey that I want to be on. I don't even have the words right now because I'm so excited. I feel like that LA move was the first time that I put me first. I didn't care what anyone thought, and I did it for me because I know I need it. I just need something so brand new, scary, and fresh.''

Nikki had previously revealed she wants to move to Los Angeles as she loves the ''energy'' of the place and thinks it suits her single lifestyle.

She said: ''I'm thinking I might move to LA. I really love the energy of Los Angeles; it just has this hustle vibe. I have to go there every week for work - for photoshoots ... I don't want to say non-moms, because I love my mom but it has this single life, very 'Sex In The City' like New York. It's not like I'm craving it, I just feel like I need it in my life. Even when I'm looking at houses here [in San Diego], there's a lot that reminds me of my ex.''

However, her sister Brie warned her about being on her own and thought that she would be better off with her family and friends around her in San Diego.

She shared: ''I think it's times like these where you need your family and friends and they are all in San Diego.''