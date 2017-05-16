Nikki Bella says watching her sister Brie give birth has put her off having children just yet.

The 'Total Divas' star was with her sibling for the 22 hours whilst she was in labour with her newborn daughter Birdie and admits it left her feeling a little more nervous about having kids of her own.

She said: ''Being with Brie in labour for 22 hours, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm fine not doing this, I think I'm okay.' I saw a lot, and I can't unsee that.''

However, Nikki has fallen in love with her baby niece, who she says is ''100 percent'' like Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan.

She added: ''She is doing so good, she's honestly the strongest person I know, and Birdie is just so cute. She's like her daddy. She is like 100 percent her dad, which is so cute.''

Meanwhile, Nikki and John Cena have started to plan their wedding after getting engaged at Wrestlemania last month.

She said: ''Engaged life is going amazing. Wedding planning, not so much, but it's kind of - we have wedding planners and that's as far as we've gone.''

Whilst John added: ''A start is a start none the less. We have a giant hurdle out of the way, she said, 'Yes.' So here we go!''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty previously revealed she is ''okay'' with not being a mother and understands her partner's decision to not welcome a child into the world and become a father.

She said: ''I have come to that decision of being okay with it that I won't be a mom. Now I get to be a bride and a wife, and I'm good with that ...

''John says it's selfish but he knows that with his schedule he couldn't be an incredible father and that's why he chooses not to have kids and I actually respect that because that would be very hard to raise a kid on my own and the dad to always be gone and not see that kid.''