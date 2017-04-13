Nikki Bella believes her sister Brie ''feels lost'' now that she's quit WWE.

The 'Totals Divas' star retired from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in April 2016 in order to focus on starting a family with her husband Bryan Danielson, and her twin sister Nikki now says she thinks the fact Bella - who is now expecting a daughter - didn't get pregnant as soon as she retired put her in an ''in-between stage''.

Speaking on Wednesday's (12.04.17) episode of their reality show, Nikki said: ''Brie retired from WWE because she can't be a mom and wrestle at the same time. Giving that up and not automatically getting pregnant, I feel like she's just in this in-between stage. And I think she feels lost and it kind of makes me feel bad for her.''

The news comes after Nikki revealed earlier this week that although Bella still has four weeks left on her pregnancy, the 33 year old looks like she's ''due any minute''.

She said: ''She looks like she's due any minute, but yeah she's due in about four weeks.

''Pregnancy has been great for her, she's in the stage where she is getting a bit uncomfortable and can't wait to have the baby. But she looks so beautiful pregnant, she has this amazing glow.''

Meanwhile, Bella previously announced that she and Bryan had already settled on a moniker for their little girl ahead of her arrival.

She revealed: ''We're having a little girl, and her name will be Birdy Joe Danielson. Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather - his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me.

''Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are B's. And he married me, a B too, so his one request was that our kids have B names. I didn't realise how hard it was to find girl B names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!''