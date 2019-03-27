Nikki Bella says Artem Chivbinstev is ''a great kisser''.

The 'Total Bellas' star - who was formerly engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena before they broke things off last year just weeks prior to their planned wedding date - has opened up about her romance with her former 'Dancing With The Stars' partner and clarified what their relationship is.

Speaking on the first ever episode of 'The Bellas Podcast', she said: ''Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house.

''Yes, we have date lunches at Joan's on Third and we like to get food for his house -- or should I say, produce from the farmer's markets... Artem and I are dating.

''We are not engaged, we are not married, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don't say 'I love you'. Yeah, we make out. What else? He's a great kisser.''

Although Nikki had admitted that despite her efforts to move on from the split with John, she would be devastated to see the WWE star romancing someone else.

During the season finale of 'Total Bellas', she confessed to her twin sister Brie Bella: ''No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it's going to kill me. I still have a long way to go, but honestly I'm ready for a new me.''

And the beauty also said she'd relearned the ''highs and low of dating'' following her new life as a single lady, especially dating in the public eye.

She added: ''I definitely learned the highs and lows of dating again, oh my goodness - and I did it in front of the world. And I stayed fearless no matter what. That word 'fearless', I keep close to my heart.''