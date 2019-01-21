Nikki Bella finds it ''so annoying'' when people remind her her ''clock is ticking''.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler hasn't officially dated anyone since splitting with her former fiancé John Cena just weeks before their planned wedding date last year, and has said she's tired of people asking her when she's going to settle down and start a family, because she's too busy being ''proud'' of herself for putting her own needs first.

During Sunday's (20.01.19) episode of 'Total Bellas', Nikki joined her brother J.J. Garcia on an outing to the park, where he reminded her that she's ''ticking'' after she refused to flirt with any of the men in the park.

In a confessional, Nikki then fumed: ''I just find it so annoying; from J.J. and other people who bring up the fact that like, 'Hey, your clock is ticking!' I get my age, I get that I'm single. I am damn proud that right now I'm doing things for me.''

Unfortunately for Nikki, that wasn't the only intervention from her family, as during a family dinner, her brother and twin sister Brie Bella decided to invite a potential suitor.

The wrestling star was left unimpressed as she said: ''I feel like everyone's staring at me. What do you want me to do? Jump on the table and make out with this guy?

''My family should know that the last thing that I want to do right now is be forced to meet someone and date them. It's like, let me do me. Let me love me for right now.''

Meanwhile, Nikki might not be single for long, as she recently confessed she'd like to keep seeing former 'Bachelorette' contestant Peter Kraus, after they enjoyed ''one date'' - which was filmed for 'Total Bellas' - together back in October.

She said: ''It's just been one date so far. It was in the fall and he was so sweet. One, he's so handsome - even Brie's husband [Daniel Bryan] was freaking out for him. And he was so sweet and I would totally go out again, especially, I want to try it without cameras. It was like 10 people staring at me. I totally would go out [with him] again.''