Nikki Bella has announced is retiring from wrestling.

The 35-year-old WWE star is ''ready'' to move on with the next chapter of her life and quit professional wrestling for good because the travel aspect of her job has become ''really tough''.

Opening up about the recent decision on her reality show, 'Total Bellas', Nikki said: ''[The tour] was good but I just feel like I'm too old for that travel.

''The travel was really, really rough. So, I realised, I was like, why am I doing this? I don't feel good. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, like I can say it fully.''

The two-time WWE Divas champion has had a successful 12-year career in the ring, however Nikki is looking to focus on future endeavours like her successful fashion line, and her much-anticipated 'The Bellas Podcast', which is launching on Wednesday (27.03.19).

This news comes after Nikki's twin sister Brie - who makes up the second half of iconic wrestling duo The Bella Twins - also announced she was retiring on the pair's reality series.

Brie made the decision to bow out from in-ring competition following her bout against Ronda Rousey at WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event 'Evolution' in October in order to focus on her 22-month-old daughter Birdie, and she and husband Daniel Bryan are moving back to Phoenix, Arizona.

In scenes aired on their reality show 'Total Bellas' earlier this month, Brie told her sister: ''So I decided after Evolution, I'm gonna be fully retired. Fully done and that Bryan and I are looking for a house in Phoenix because we're moving back... Birdie is truly number one.''

The former WWE Divas champion's announcement came as a shock to her twin sister, as she felt it was a subject they would have discussed together.

She said in a confessional: ''I'm a bit shocked right now hearing Brie say that she's going to retire and move to Phoenix.

''Like talk about dropping two huge bombs. I guess retirement, I always thought that'd be something Brie and I would talk about together. I just did not expect this big change after such an incredible comeback.''