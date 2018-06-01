Nikki Bella and John Cena are ''working'' on their relationship.

The two wrestling superstars were engaged to be married before they called time on their romance in April, and after a series of public love confessions from 41-year-old John, it has now been claimed they are working on getting their relationship back on track.

A representative for the stars told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support.''

Both John and Nikki, 34, have been vocal about their love for one another since breaking up, with John claiming he still wants to marry the 'Total Bellas' star, and with Nikki stating that whilst she needs time to herself, she would also like to get back together with John.

Their relationship came to an end after Nikki decided she didn't want to stay with someone who wouldn't start a family with her, and the 'Blockers' star has since claimed he wants nothing more than to be the father of her children.

He said: ''I don't want anybody else. I love Nicole. I'm really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place, and in doing so, I'm also just trying to live. But I don't have any other hopes, other than one day that we can work it out.

''For anyone who's speculating what's going on. I love her, I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.''

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed the couple are already ''basically back together''.

An insider said: ''They're basically back together. This was never really about ending their relationship - it was about calling off a wedding because something didn't feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretences.

''She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn't and wouldn't budge on that point. They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realised they could fix what was broken.''