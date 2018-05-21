Nikki Bella and John Cena are ''basically back together''.

The couple decided to split just weeks before their wedding but it has now been claimed that the couple never planned to end their relationship and instead just wanted to call off their big day because something ''didn't feel right''.

A source told People magazine: ''They're basically back together. This was never really about ending their relationship - it was about calling off a wedding because something didn't feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses.

''She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn't and wouldn't budge on that point. They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realised they could fix what was broken.''

Meanwhile, Nikki recently revealed she is hopeful she can ''work it out'' with John.

She said: ''John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life. I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope ... I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy. Hopefully that's together, maybe it's not. Right now I'm just focusing on me. I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find myself.''

The 'Total Divas' star had previously confessed she was ''speechless'' after John admitted he still wants to marry her and start a family with her, just weeks after they split.

She shared at the time: ''I'm speechless. That's crazy. I have hope ... I'm at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me. I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it's together or separate and I just don't want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like 'I did this for you' or 'you did this for me,' so I think it's okay in relationships to take that moment.''