Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are ''having fun'' but she insists she is not ''fully taken'' at the moment.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are ''having fun''.
The 'Total Bellas' star has been seeing the Russian professional dancer but she insists she is not ''fully taken'' at the moment.
She told People magazine: ''I posted a photo of us because we're dating and we're having fun. Then everyone went and said we were official. I'm not fully taken. It's been great. I adore him.''
Nikki previously confessed Artem is ''a great kisser''.
She said: ''Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan's on Third and we like to get food for his house - or should I say, produce from the farmer's markets ... Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don't say 'I love you'. Yeah, we make out. What else? He's a great kisser.''
Nikki recently revealed she is ''having a lot of fun'' with her dating life, following her split from former fiancée John Cena last year.
She said: ''I'm having a lot of fun in my dating life. And I'm just kind of having fun just kind of ... I don't want to say playing the field but just kind of having different experiences. I'm not looking to be serious with anyone right now. I'm just looking to have fun. So I'm just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot. It's only been a few.''
