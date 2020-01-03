Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged.

The 'Total Bellas' star and the professional dancer are set to tie the knot, after Nikki revealed on Instagram on Friday (03.01.20) that the pair have been engaged since November, but have been trying to keep the news a secret.

Sharing an image of herself and Artem with her engagement ring on display, Nikki wrote: ''Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year! (sic)''

Nikki, 36, met Artem when she competed on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2017, when they were partnered up together.

At the time, the retired wrestler was in a relationship with ex-fiancé John Cena, but following their 2018 split, Nikki reconnected with Artem and the pair began dating.

Last year, Nikki admitted her public split from John - whom she broke up with just weeks before they had planned to marry - left her ''scared'' to tie the knot in the future.

She said: ''I'll admit, having a public breakup can scar you.

''It scarred me a lot and that's why at times, I'll post Artem and then I won't for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids.''

But now that she's engaged to Artem, Nikki will no doubt be thinking about starting a family, as she recently said she is considering freezing her eggs so she can be a mother ''in the future''.

She explained: ''I'm in this unfortunate situation where I'm 36 and everyone is reminding me, 'Your eggs, your eggs!' So, I'm freezing my eggs.

''I also found out I have PCOS - it kills your fertility. I'm getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom. So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon.''