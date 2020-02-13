Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev already know their unborn baby's gender.

The loved up couple - who are expecting their first child together - decided to find out if they are having a boy or a girl, but they wanted to keep it under wraps and save the announcement for their reality TV show.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Nikki teased: ''Artem and I discussed with everyone, and we're like, we really want to save it for 'Total Bellas', so we can actually have surprises that draw people to the episodes like 'Game of Thrones.' ''

Nikki, 37, found out she was pregnant shortly after her twin sister Brie discovered she was having her second baby with husband Daniel Bryan.

She addedl ''I kept getting these thoughts in my head to take a test. I did not think it would say positive at all.

''And I put the test on his bag and he literally walked in and was like, 'Is this yours?' and I'm like, 'No, I went in and grabbed Brie's pregnancy's test and put it on your suitcase!?' ''

The twins recently revealed Brie didn't speak to Nikki for almost a week after discovering the news, because she was concerned things were moving too ''fast'' for the newly engaged couple.

Brie - who already has two-year-old Birdie with Daniel - said: ''[I thought] 'Oh my gosh, this is a nightmare'. I had to digest.

''Her and Artem had just gotten engaged. She was shocked by the engagement. She was shocked he proposed. I just think everything did feel fast for her.

''I'm her twin - she talks to me about a lot. So when you have a conversation like that with your sister having some wine, you get deep. The next day when she comes and tells you she's pregnant, I almost thought it was a joke.''