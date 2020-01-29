Nikki Bella has wanted to be a mother her ''whole life''.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler announced on Wednesday (29.01.20) via People magazine that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, at the same time that her twin sister Brie revealed she too is expecting a baby, which will be her second with husband Daniel Bryan.

Nikki has now shared a lengthy Instagram post about the happy news, in which she said she feels so ''blessed'' to be finally starting a family.

She wrote: ''I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! (sic)''

Nikki thanked her twin sister for being ''the best teacher'' as she goes through the pregnancy process, and gave a special shoutout to her niece Birdie, two, for giving her hands on experience with a tot before she has her own.

She continued: ''@thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here's another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! (sic)''

The 'Total Bellas' star is thrilled to have Artem by her side every step of the way too, as she praised the 'Dancing with the Stars' dancer's ''pure joy''.

Nikki wrote: ''Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren't husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. (sic)''

The sports star closed her post by telling her fans to ''prepare'' themselves for endless pregnancy updates.

She joked: ''Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!PS! Artem and I haven't taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol (sic)''