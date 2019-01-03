Nikki Bella admits she's ''still in love'' with John Cena in a teaser for TV show 'Total Bellas'.

In a trailer for the new fourth season of the reality show, the WWE Superstar admitted she still has feelings for the 'Bumblebee' actor after calling off their engagement in July 2018.

In the clip she tells twin sister Brie: ''It's confusing, because I'm still in love with him.''

The clip also shows Nikki going on some first dates, including one with 'The Bachelorette' star Peter Kraus.

Just before he leans in to lock lips, she admits: ''I haven't kissed another guy in nine years.''

The pair were actually set up on a blind date by Brie, but Nikki, 35, admitted at the time she was having second thoughts.

She previously said: ''It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, 'When are you having kids?' and it's like, 'I just got married.'

''I feel like it's the same thing. When you become single, it's like, 'Oh, are you dating?!' Honestly, I'm so not interested. I'm just not ready yet. I'm trying to heal, and I'm not healed yet.''

The latest trailer comes days after John, 41, referenced their break-up as he made his return to WWE television.

The star was back on 'Smackdown Live' on Tuesday night (01.01.19) and while he was talking in character, he joked about real-life events, including his break from wrestling and the end of his relationship with his former fiancée.

Addressing the crowd, he said: ''Why am I here? I don't yet have a reason!

''But the great thing about 'Smackdown Live' is that in 30 seconds, they're gonna play somebody's music, and some man's gonna walk down here and try to tell me that I'm an old, broken down, part-time Hollywood wannabe that should just get a haircut and leave WWE faster than Nikki Bella left me.''

Former women's champion Becky Lynch stepped into the ring to face Cena, and she also took aim at his break-up with a quip of her own.

She teased: ''It's time for someone new to step up, step in and fill your shoes, and there's only one person for that job and I think these people would agree that that person is me.

''If you have a problem with that, Nikki Bella won't be the only woman to drop you this year.''