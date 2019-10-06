Nikki Bella would marry Artem Chigvintsev.

The 'Total Bellas' star admits she hasn't thought into her future much with the dancer but only because the idea of marriage and babies really ''scares'' her right now.

Asked if there were wedding bells soon, she said: ''Oh, gosh no. Marriage and babies are really scary for me right now but in the future [maybe].''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously confessed she ''freaked'' and drove off during her first date with Artem when she spotted paparazzi nearby.

She said: ''Our first date was at the farmer's market in Studio City, and I had no idea that it was filled with paparazzi. So Artem and I are, like, looking at vegetables - and I honestly think he was picking up tomatoes - and I see a paparazzi in this corner, and one in the other corner and I just freaked. I walked away from him, all the way to my car that was parked at Von's and I drove off. And poor Artem, I get a text like, 'Uhh, where did you go?' I didn't even say anything.''

The 37-year-old dancer admitted he was worried he'd messed up so early into their date as he saw her ''almost running'' from the market.

He said: ''I'm [with] a basket of vegetables, just standing there, thinking, 'Did she [go] somewhere? What happened?' And I'm seeing, like, a shadow crossing the road and almost running. So I'm like, 'Did I do something wrong?'''

The pair's romance is going from strength to strength, and although they're taking things slow, the former WWE superstar admitted his parents have brought up the topic of starting a family one day.

She added: ''I think the tricky part is our ages and we're falling in love so quick.''We should be moving really fast, but then I get very hesitant and I like to just slow down a bit. ''But then when his dad asked about babies I'm like, 'Well, I guess I am almost 36 years old, maybe that's why he's asking.'''