Brie and Nikki Bella thought they were ''in trouble'' when they got the call telling them they would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The twins and wrestling partners recently confirmed they are set to be honoured with a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, and have now opened up on the moment they received a phone call from industry executive Vince Mcmahon, as they said they were initially nervous they had done something wrong.

Speaking on the latest episode of their 'Bellas Podcast', Brie said: ''It was actually pretty cool, because Nicole and I were in the car together, and all of a sudden Vince McMahon is calling. So he calls my phone, and I think my phone was on silent, and then he called Nicole's phone, and then all of a sudden I look down and I was like 'Oh I have a missed call from Vince.' And then Nicole looked at her phone, and she was like, 'I have a missed call from Vince'.

''We were like, 'Oh my gosh did we do something?'. Always the first thing my sister and I think about is 'Did we say something in the media?'. We always feel like we're in trouble, it's crazy.''

The 36-year-old twins - who have both retired from wrestling - had to muster the ''courage'' to call Vince back as they thought they would be ''yelled at'', but were shocked when he began to praise their career achievements.

Brie continued: ''All of a sudden, Vince started to speak very highly of me and my sister and our career. Just about all the things we've done, about our hard work, the many eyes - especially with women and young girls - that we've brought to the WWE. And Nicole and I were looking at each other like, 'Wow, this is all really nice'.''

The pair didn't expect to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for at least another five years, and so were ''shocked'' when Vince told them the news.

Brie said: ''And he's like, 'So Bellas, I would love to induct you into the 2020 class of the Hall of Fame'. Nicole and I got dead quiet and we were like, 'What? Wait.' We were in total silence because we were so shocked.

''Honestly, Nicole and I didn't expect a phone call like this for like, five or 10 years. You have to be fully retired to be inducted, you can't be wrestling at all when you get inducted into the Hall of Fame. And we are officially retired, but you guys ... we literally looked at each other and just screamed.''