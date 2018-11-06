Nigella Lawson uses Marigold washing up gloves to exfoliate her skin.

The 58-year-old television chef has revealed her biggest beauty trick to keeping her face fresh is using the cheap household cleaning aide to scrub her skin.

The Sun reports her saying at a Q&A session in London: ''I am the sucker who buys things. I recently bought some washing up gloves with silicone bits on the palm for scrubbing. I exfoliate with them. I like them.''

Despite being a culinary expert, Nigella also revealed that she occasionally eats junk food and she refuses to label the calorific meals as a 'guilty pleasure' because they make her happy.

She said: ''You should not have any guilt about pleasure. You should only ever feel guilt if you don't take pleasure. In certain moments I do like a bit of plastic bread with a cheese triangle on. That can be delicious.

''I like old fashioned sweets like rhubarb and custard sweets. The other day I did have a great need for some Milky Ways.''

As well as her unconventional skin-smoothing method, Nigella also has a very strict, yet sparse, bedtime regime where she sleeps in two-hour bursts, catnapping throughout the day and then hitting the hay at 7:30 pm.

She said: ''What I like a lot about getting older is you don't feel embarrassed about going to bed early. I'm like, 'When can I lie down next?' That's all I think about really.

''I would very happily go to bed at 7.30pm. I'm not sleeping. I don't do much but I need to be lying down. I think that in a way is a wonderful state to be in. I need time to wind down and that takes its own time. I make myself cups of tea as well. I sleep in only two-hour bursts and not many of them.''