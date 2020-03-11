Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker have reached a divorce settlement.

The 50-year-old comedian filed for divorce from Jay in December, two months after confirming they had gone their separate ways after eight years of marriage, and according to TMZ, they have now reached an agreement over their shared property and cares so their split can be finalised on 21 June.

In the settlement, Niecy will take ownership of their California home and 2016 Tesla, as well as keeping her production company, Chocolate Chick. Electric engineer Jay will keep the Ford F-150 truck and a payment of $184,820 from Niecy, which is his cut from the sale of another property.

The pair have agreed to waive the right to spousal support and keep all earnings they made after their separation, which is listed as June 1, 2019.

The 'Claws' star previously explained that she and Jay had divorced as their love had ''transitioned into a different type''.

Niecy said: ''It was just a part of our lives that we are in, because we are really great friends who still love each other. The love has just transitioned into a different type, and so we just said, 'Let's let the world catch up to where we have already been', because by the time you get it, the news is real old in our lives.''

She also revealed that her family didn't want her to get divorced.

Niecy explained: ''There was a huge myth that I inherited from the women in my family which is, 'You are nothing without a man. Get one, keep one, no matter what -- blind, cripple, crazy, married or lazy -- get one, baby girl, because they will validate you!'

''When I owned we were better friends than life partners, my family was quick to say, 'But you all look so good together.' And, 'Well, if the man ain't beating you, what you leaving for?'''