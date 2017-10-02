Nicole Scherzinger is to reunite with the Pussycat Dolls.

The 'Poison' hitmaker will reportedly take part in a comeback tour with former bandmates Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton next year, several years after they split in 2009.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all.

''They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again...

''When they parted ways in 2009 it was only intended to be a hiatus, so it feels like the right thing to do.''

And the 'Don't Cha' hitmakers are even planning to head back into the recording studio so they have new material to share with fans.

The insider added: ''The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made.

''As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too.

Former member Carmit Bachar - who quit the group in 2008 before the release of their secon album - previously claimed Nicole had dominated the band, ruining the dynamic between them, and insisted the 'X Factor' judge couldn't be part of a full reunion.

She said in 2012: ''A ­Pussycat Dolls reunion isn't out of the question. Five of us -- and not Nicole -- could happen. But all six? Never. Too much water under the bridge.''

And Ashley also previously admitted the focus of the group was always on Nicole.

She said: ''Even in the group, I wasn't allowed to talk, we were told to be quiet. Only Nicole was allowed to talk. We would occasionally pitch in.

''Why do you think the band broke up? U2 are still together and they split everything down the middle.''